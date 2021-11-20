Underlying stats show Athletic Bilbao could climb even further in the table

Athletic Club drew 0-0 with bottom of the table Levante last night, a game they would have hoped to win, and a result they may regret a little moving forward.

Despite two dropped points, they continued to look one of the league’s most solid teams, and the stats of their season so far really back that up. They have a strong defence and a competent attack – although it couldn’t make the breakthrough in the pouring rain last night.

FBRef have their expected goal difference as 0.68 per game, top of the table in La Liga.

So to make that clear – while goal difference measures how many they’ve scored against how many they have conceded (they’re only 7th in that metric) this measures the difference in the quality of chances they’ve created against the chances they’ve conceded.

That’s a very pure measure of their underlying quality, and you would expect their results to improve even further to reflect hat they’re topping the table in this important stat.