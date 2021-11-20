Sevilla top La Liga overnight with Alaves draw

Sevilla have moved to the top of the La Liga table overnight despite being held to a late 2-2 draw at home to Alaves.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will be frustrated not to pick up all three points against their Basque visitors, and extend their advantage, but missed chances proved key in Andalucia.

Despite heading into the tie as favourites, Sevilla were behind inside the first five minutes, as Victor Laguardia nodded the away side in front.

However, Sevilla showed their resilience before the break as Lucas Ocampos cushioned them level, before Joselu re-established Alaves’ lead in added time from the penalty spot.

En el centro…. Lucas Ocampos ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EHFfl9nzJ7 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) November 20, 2021

Sevilla were forced to ride their luck after the restart with Rafa Mir denied and Ocampos firing wide.

But just as Lopetegui looked set for a frustrating night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic broke onto a loose ball inside the box to bullet home a leveller.

Grâce à un but d'Ivan Rakitić, buteur dans le temps additionnel, Séville a arraché le match nul contre Alavés.😉⚽ 📺 Résumé de la rencontre #SevillaFCAlavés 2-2 ! ⤵#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ARIX0hTEgM — LaLiga (@LaLigaFRA) November 20, 2021

