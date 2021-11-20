Roberto Martinez claims Eden Hazard is ‘sad’ at Real Madrid

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has revealed his concern over Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.

Hazard joined the La Liga superpower from Chelsea in a €100m deal ahead of the 2019/20 season, however, his time in the Spanish capital has been dogged by injury.

The 30-year-old made just 21 league starts in his first two seasons at the club, alongside a paltry four so far in 2021/22.

Hazard’s injury issues have opened up the possibility of a return to English football in 2022 with former side Chelsea and newly rich Newcastle United both reportedly monitoring him.

According to Martinez, Hazard’s time at Madrid shows little sign of turning a corner in the coming months with the former Lille playmaker at a crossroads in Madrid.

“Hazard is medically in his best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid”, Martinez stated in an interview with COPE, as per the Metro.

“But, he is sad in footballing terms, and this is the first time he is experiencing this situation.

“He is a player who has always led winning projects and now he doesn’t have that role, but he’s an exceptional talent, and that’s never lost, you just have to have faith in him.”

With Hazard under contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu until 2024, Real Madrid are under no significant pressure to sell him, but they could be tempted by an offer in the region of €60m.