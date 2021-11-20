Real Madrid target 4 departures to trim Ancelotti’s squad

Marca are always at the forefront of every Real Madrid story, and when it comes to transfers, that’s especially true.

Even they accept that Madrid are going to have to clear some deadwood in order to bring players in this January, and according to them there are 4 prime targets the club are looking to move on in the winter window.

Isco is a prime candidate to lead, having played just 166 minutes in the league, and hopefully retaining a little value of some sort. Carlo Ancelotti was expected to make us of him, but others have proved more valuable to the Italian.

Marcelo has been a solid dressing room presence, and the club won’t be desperate to boot one of their senior figures, but if there’s an offer that gets his wages off the books, they’ll take it.

Then there’s the pair of highly paid, always injured stars, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bath. They have proved impossible to shift thus far, because of their huge contracts, but neither is in Ancelotti’s plans, and there will be another concerted effort to get them out of the door so the club can finally move on from the shackles of their contracts.