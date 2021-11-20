PSG and Real Madrid to duel over another free transfer after Mbappe

It has seemed very clear for more than two years now that Kylian Mbappe will not renew his contract with PSG, and will instead join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

It’s not a done deal yet, and there may be twists and turns to come, but that’s the path the story has been heading down for an age now. But that is not the only player the pair will battle over in January.

Mundo Deportivo note that Antonio Rudiger – currently owned by Chelsea – is in a similar situation, and will be a target for both giants, regardless of what happens with Mbappe.

Rudiger has not had a course set from as long ago as the France striker, but things are heading in the same direction. Rather than accept any of the offers Chelsea have put on the table, he’s happy to see what the giants of Europe have to offer – and one has to imagine that between Real and PSG there will be some pretty tempting figures on the table.