Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona story could yet end well – or badly

Ousmane Dembele’s story at Barcelona has been a sad one so far, but there’s often felt like there’s a redemption around the corner.

His endless injuries, and the way his huge transfer fee contributed to the financial collapse of the club around him, have made him seem like a guilty party, although he has done nothing wrong.

Things could yet turn out well, but there’s also the chance that he compounds the bad news with decisions on his part. If he were to leave on a free transfer now, leaving Barca empty handed, there would certainly be some bitterness.

He can speak to clubs abroad from the 1st of January, and Mundo Deportivo today report that Manchester United are circling. It seems a long shot, given the wealth of attacking options they already have. But we’ve already seen how addicted the Red Devils are to collecting big name talent, and they might not be able to resist.