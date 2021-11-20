Mikel Oyarzabal makes Real Sociedad return from injury

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has returned to the La Real matchday squad for their key weekend clash at home to Valencia.

La Real currently lead the way at the top of the La Liga table with a one point lead over rivals Real Madrid ahead of their return to action after the international break.

Imanol Alguacil’s side face a key test against Los Che at the Reale Arena and Oyarzabal’s comeback offers a major boost to the in form Basque giants.

Oyarzabal has missed the last seven games in all competitions with a hamstring problem but he returned full training with the club last week.

The 24-year-old is expected to come straight back into the La Real starting XI against Valencia with five players still sidelined through injury meaning Alguacil’s options remain restricted.

POSSIBLE REAL SOCIEDAD STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Munoz, Le Normand; Zubimendi, Merino; Januzaj, Silva, Oyarzabal; Isak