Barcelona make major changes to physio team after latest Pedri setback

Pedri’s latest injury setback is going to have serious repercussions within Barcelona, according to a report in AS today.

Physiotherapist Xavi Linde is the main victim, relieved of his first team duties effective immediately. He had been in charge of Pedri’s individual recovery until now, but this latest slippage has cost him dearly.

Linde was already under pressure during Ronald Koeman’s time, with Pedri’s status always the sticking point.

But Linde isn’t the only victim. Luis Til, first team head physio, will no longer work with the 18 year old wonderkid anymore, with head of the club’s entire medical staff Carlos Noguiera taking over.

It all seems quite extreme, given we know exactly why Pedri is having issues. He played 70 games last season, plus plenty that went to extra time, without a summer break, and responsibility for that lies with his coaches and with the Spanish FA, not with the Barcelona medical staff.

They may have handled the problem badly, but they didn’t create the problem.