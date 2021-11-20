Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona and Sergio Aguero reportedly make retirement decision

Barcelona star Sergio Aguero has reportedly made the decision to retire from professional football on medical advice.

Aguero has endured an injury disrupted start to life in Catalonia this season with his delayed club debut only coming on October 17.

However, he was forced off in La Blaugrana’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 30, amid reports of breathing problems during the game.

Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona

Initial reports hinted at Barcelona opting for caution on his recovery, with concern over a heart condition for the Argentinian international, with a three month rehabilitation mooted.

However, as per reports from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, a decision has been made on an immediate retirement, based on discussion with the club’s medical team and expert cardiologists.

Barcelona are not expected to comment on the news until the start of next week, with a press conference set to confirm Aguero’s departure from the club, prior to their midweek Champions League clash with Benfica.

Posted by

Tags Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.