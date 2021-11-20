Barcelona and Sergio Aguero reportedly make retirement decision

Barcelona star Sergio Aguero has reportedly made the decision to retire from professional football on medical advice.

Aguero has endured an injury disrupted start to life in Catalonia this season with his delayed club debut only coming on October 17.

However, he was forced off in La Blaugrana’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 30, amid reports of breathing problems during the game.

Initial reports hinted at Barcelona opting for caution on his recovery, with concern over a heart condition for the Argentinian international, with a three month rehabilitation mooted.

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO] El jugador Kun Agüero ha sido sometido a un procedimiento diagnóstico y terapéutico a cargo del dr. Josep Brugada. Es baja y durante los próximos tres meses se evaluará la efectividad del tratamiento para determinar su proceso de recuperación pic.twitter.com/PQ930D9vKd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 1, 2021

However, as per reports from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, a decision has been made on an immediate retirement, based on discussion with the club’s medical team and expert cardiologists.

🚨 El Kun Agüero se retira. Los problemas en el corazón le obligan a dejar el fútbol en activo. La próxima semana hay prevista una rueda de prensa para el anuncio de su retirada. Lo estamos contando en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #barça #fcblive #kunaguero — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 20, 2021

Barcelona are not expected to comment on the news until the start of next week, with a press conference set to confirm Aguero’s departure from the club, prior to their midweek Champions League clash with Benfica.