Atletico Madrid clinch winning return against Osasuna

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid picked up a crucial late 1-0 win over Osasuna on their return to action this weekend.

Diego Simeone’s side endured a mixed run of results ahead of the international break, with just one win from four league games, and successive Champions League defeats to Liverpool.

Simeone stated during the break his side needed to set down a marker down when domestic football returned and they were forced to work hard for all three points at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Neither side created much in a sluggish opening 45 minutes with Jan Oblak making two key saves to keep the hosts level.

Los Rojiblancos did slowly begin to edge themselves into the contest after the restart with Antoine Griezmann seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

However, just as Atletico looked set to be frustrated in the closing minutes, Felipe Monteiro popped up to bullet home Yannick Carrasco’s whipped corner.

Felipe with what looks like it could be a winner for Atletico Madrid! 🔴⚪ The late goal specialists strike again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TQuQTUO3bc — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 20, 2021

Images via Getty Images