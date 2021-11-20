Atletico Madrid boosted by key returns for Osasuna clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has received a welcome injury boost ahead of their weekend clash with Osasuna.

Los Rojiblancos return action in their La Liga title defence with Simeone’s charges currently five points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

However, despite struggling with some key injuries in recent weeks, Simeone has recalled Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente for this weekend.

📋 ¡Estos son los jugadores rojiblancos citados para el Atleti-Osasuna! 👇

The duo have been absent for over a month through injury and their comebacks offer a squad boost for Simeone ahead of a crucial run of games in the coming weeks.

England star Kieran Trippier is missing this weekend with the defender potentially sidelined until 2022 with a shoulder problem.

Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko is expected to replace Trippier in the starting line up, but Lemar and Llorente could be saved from the start, due to a midweek clash with AC Milan.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V OSASUNA

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Kondogbia, Koke, Herrera; Griezmann, Correa, Felix