4 Barcelona starters given green light for Xavi’s first game

Barcelona face Espanyol in a derbi to start off Xavi’s career as coach, and their paper thin squad has received a boost this afternoon with the news that four players have been cleared to play.

Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia, who will likely play as the centre-back partnership at the back, have both been given the green light to play tonight, which will be a huge boost to the new boss as he looks to get his team working the ball out from the back.

🏥 MEDICAL NEWS

The players Piqué, S. Roberto, Eric and Nico receive the medical green light and are available for tonight's match #BarçaEspanyolpic.twitter.com/p8F9nNpvch — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 20, 2021

Sergi Roberto is their only real option at right back for this game, and it’s another piece of very good news that he’s ready to play too.

Nico has not been a starter every week, but with Pedri suffering a setback, his fellow La Masia graduate suddenly assumes a much more important role, and whether he starts or comes on as a sub, we’re certain he will also feature tonight now he has medical approval.