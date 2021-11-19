Sergio Ramos could make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend

Sergio Ramos hasn’t played football since the beginning of May, when he started for Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Andalusian has played just seven games so far in 2021, and finished only three of them. For that reason, note Marca, this weekend could be special.

Ramos could potentially make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, four months after joining the club on a free transfer. He returned to collective training at the beginning of last week and hasn’t looked out of place, so the expectation is that he’ll make Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the clash with Nantes.

The 35-year-old centre-back has been plagued by knee and thigh problems so far this calendar year, forcing him to miss La Roja’s Euro 2020 campaign and the Olympic Games. Now, however, he seems to be on the road of recovery. He’s more than ready to demonstrate that he still has what it takes to compete amongst the elite of the elite. He’ll be raring to go.

Ramos can still contribute this season. PSG are running away with Ligue 1 but have some pivotal Champions League fixtures on the horizon, a competition Ramos loves like a brother. They face Manchester City next week in a crucial duel at the Etihad.