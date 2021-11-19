Real Madrid and Juventus interested in River Plate sharpshooter Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has been touted as one of the most exciting talents to come out of Argentina in recent times. The forward is the leading light of River Plate, and according to Marca has aroused interest in both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez’s agent, met with the powers-that-be at River recently to discuss a new contract for his client as well as the conditions which will enable the attacker to go to Europe. It’s understood that a fee of €20m has been agreed; but in one payment and in the next market, not in staggered instalments.

Alvarez isn’t thought to be in a hurry to leave Buenos Aires. He and his environment are thought to believe that by staying in Argentina he has a better chance of making Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But the siren call of Madrid and Juventus could prove too strong. Also following his progress are Fiorentina, Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

21, Alvarez has spent his entire career with River. He’s made five appearances for the Argentine national team, and has contributed 31 goals and 23 assists in 90 appearances for River. He’s delivered more goals (15) and assists (five) than anybody else in Argentine domestic football so far this season.