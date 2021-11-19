Pep Guardiola comments on rumours linking Raheem Sterling with Barcelona

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has spoken about rumours linking Raheem Sterling with a move to Barcelona. The English winger has fallen from prominence under Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium this season, and has spoken about his willingness to try another league to get his career back on track.

“Don’t ask me from now on until the transfer window is open,” the Catalan said when asked about Sterling’s future in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano. “Mine and Raheem’s focus is on the games, I’m not going to answer because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Barcelona have entered a new era over the international break. Xavi was appointed as Ronald Koeman’s successor in the dugout, while Dani Alves was brought back to the club five years after he left for Juventus. There’s a new energy and buoyancy at Camp Nou, something Xavi hopes will translate into a positive result and performance in his first game against Espanyol on Saturday.

But Barcelona need to strengthen. Xavi has made it clear that he wants his wide players to stay wide, to bring pace and electricity. Ousmane Dembele has that in spades but has struggled to stay fit. Someone like Sterling could fit the bill, and he does appear to be surplus to requirements at City. He’s featured for just 38% of their Premier League minutes so far this term.