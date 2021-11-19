Neymar criticised for going out partying the night before Brazil’s clash with Argentina

Brazil are angry with Neymar according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The national media have accused their star player of going out partying the night before their World Cup Qualifier against Argentina, a game Neymar missed due to injury.

Brazil had already qualified for Qatar 2022, but Neymar’s attitude has ruffled feathers. Brazil went on to draw with their great rivals 0-0, a result that meant Argentina have also guaranteed their participation in next winter’s World Cup.

Neymar has made eight appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring and assisting three goals. In the Champions League, he’s played three games but is yet to either score or assist. It was hoped that being joined by his old Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in Pairs would inspire both to great heights, but things haven’t worked out like that just yet.

Neymar has been on the record as saying that Qatar 2022 could be his last World Cup. The Brazilian is just 29, but made noises that he’s growing tired of the work needed to stay at the top. The only major title he’s won with Brazil has been a gold medal in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016; he was injured for their triumph in the Copa America in the summer of 2019.