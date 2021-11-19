Madrid target River Plate sharpshooter as Ramos ready to make PSG debut

Real Madrid and Juventus interested in River Plate sharpshooter Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has been touted as one of the most exciting talents to come out of Argentina in recent times. The forward is the leading light of River Plate, and according to Marca has aroused interest in both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Sergio Ramos could make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend

Sergio Ramos hasn’t played football since the beginning of May, when he started for Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Andalusian has played just seven games so far in 2021, and finished only three of them. For that reason, note Marca, this weekend could be special.

Bayern Munich to rival Real Madrid for Antonio Rudiger’s signature

More and more clubs are looking to free transfers to bolster their squads. Real Madrid did it last summer when they took David Alaba from Bayern Munich, and are trying to repeat the trick this coming close season by taking Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea according to a report in Marca. Bayern, however, are also interested in the German centre-back.

