Former Barcelona interim boss Sergi Barjuan believes the Blaugrana should be aiming to win a title this season.

Barjuan was appointed as the interim boss after Ronald Koeman‘s sacking, charged with steadying the ship while Xavi Hernandez was appointed.

He did manage a Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv, but he couldn’t improve league form, and Barca are in ninth place as they prepare to return from the international break.

Barjuan has now returned to his post as Barcelona B boss, but he looks back on his short stint in charge of the first team positively.

He told Diario AS: “You have to put the pros and cons in balance, but the situation went towards the good.

“How many people would have wanted to to be in my position? I am satisfied with how it went.”

Barca have struggled this season, both domestically and on the European stage, and despite the appointment of Xavi, it appears they have an uphill battle to manage anything resembling a good season, yet alone one that includes titles.

But Barjuan believes the Blaugrana should still be challenging, despite their difficulties on and off the field.

“Barca has to fight for a championship, there is no team that especially stands out,” he added.

“The situation is to be said, worried, but I spoke of to them of excitement and to see the situation with the most positivity.

“I believe the management that has been done in recent days has been positive and I can only thank them for accepting me with open arms.”