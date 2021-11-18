Real Madrid keeping close tabs on Paul Pogba’s situation at Manchester United

Real Madrid are paying close attention to the situation of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s contract at Old Trafford expires this coming summer and it appears increasingly likely he’ll be leaving for pastures new.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, United aren’t considering seeking to renew the contract of a player who costs them €12m per season. His performance has been uneven throughout his time at the club.

He started on the bench in their recent 5-0 defeat by Liverpool only to be sent off minutes after coming on at the beginning of the second half. That meant he missed three games, and he’s returned from the international break having picked up an injury with the French national team.

Madrid see a potential opportunity with the playmaker. Zinedine Zidane pushed for him on several occasions to no avail, but the fact that he’s available on a free could lubricate the situation. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also attentive.