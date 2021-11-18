Rangers choose former Barcelona man Giovanni van Bronckhorst to succeed Steven Gerrard

Former Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor at Rangers according to Fabrizio Romano. Gerrard left the Scottish club during the international break to join Premier League side Aston Villa having led Rangers to last season’s Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers are well-placed to repeat the feat this season, and will hope Van Bronckhorst can pick up where his predecessor left off. They sit top of the table right now, six points clear of bitter rivals Celtic. Hearts are two points behind Celtic. Rangers are also third in Group A of the Europa League, level on points with second-placed Sparta Prague but eight behind pace-setters Lyon.

Official and here-we-go confirmed. Gio Van Bronckhorst has been announcement as new Rangers FC manager, also official statement confirms. 🔵 #RangersFC After 5 days negotiation, it’s now done and completed. Rangers have their Gerrard replacement. pic.twitter.com/QRkIKax2mE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2021

Born in Rotterdam, Van Bronckhorst came through the youth system at Feyenoord before joining Rangers for a three-year spell between 1998 and 2001. From there he headed south to Arsenal, spending two seasons in London before moving to Barcelona on a season-long loan and transferring permanently at the end of it. He then spent three years in Catalonia, winning the Champions League in 2006, before finishing his career with Feyenoord. He earned 106 caps for the Netherlands.