Ousmane Dembélé is set to be given his best opportunity yet by Barcelona.

It has been a torrid few months for the French winger, who has played just 20 minutes so far this season.

A serious injury early in Euro 2020 saw him ruled out for the first three months or so of the campaign, and after returning before the international break, he suffered another setback.

The latest injury will keep him out for another week or two from now, and in his defence, such muscular issues are not uncommon after knee operations.

Dembélé also has the obstacle of his contract renewal, with talks still rumbling on.

The Frenchman is out of contract next summer and Barcelona are keen to keep him around, but no deal has been struck just yet.

In the meantime, a report from Diario AS claims new Xavi Hernandez sees Dembélé as an important ‘pilar’ of his project at Camp Nou.

Xavi is likely to rely heavily upon pacey wingers and Dembélé certainly fits into that.

The news will be a big boost for the 24-year-old, but there are two conditions.

Firstly, he must stay fit, something he has struggled to over recent years, though the change of staff in the medical department might help.

And secondly, and perhaps even more importantly, he must sign a new contract and commit his future to Barca.

If he doesn’t, he is likely to be sold in January with Barca unlikely to be willing to lose him for free next summer.