Barcelona La Liga

Lionel Messi pictured enjoying Harry Potter with his family in front of a roaring fire

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the World Cup on Tuesday evening and watched Harry Potter with his wife and children on Thursday evening. Such is the work/life balance of one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced a blade of grass.

Messi, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer after 17 dazzling years of service, captained his country earlier in the week as they drew 0-0 with their great rivals Brazil in a World Cup Qualifier for Qatar 2022. Other results went their way, and so a point was enough to guarantee their spot in the tournament.

Then, later in the week, Messi’s wife Antonella posted a picture of the Argentine in an Instagram story lying down in front of a fire at home in Paris, watching one of the Potter films with his family. “Is anybody a little cold?” Antonella jokingly asked in the caption.

The 34-year-old seems personally settled in France if he’s not yet hit the heights we expect from him on the pitch. He’s played five Ligue 1 games so far this season and failed to register either a goal or an assist. He’s done better in the Champions League, to be fair, providing three goals and assists in three games.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.