One of Joan Laporta’s advisors has provided further context around the signing of Dani Alves.

Enric Masip, who advises the Barcelona president, has given an interview to reporters, explaining some of the recent happenings at Camp Nou.

And among the busy events of recent weeks has been the re-signing of Dani Alves, who returns after five years as a 38-year-old.

The Brazilian signed his contract during his official presentation on Wednesday in front of an excited Camp Nou.

And in an interview afterwards, Laporta‘s advisor Masip explained the decision to bring Alves back.

He said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo: “From the club, the disposition is that it’s a player that has been very important, that can play and has experience of a winner that can help the youngsters a lot.

“He is a player that arrives for free, that comes with objectives and to help.

“At times, when you can’t sign anyone, to get a player with these capabilities for nothing can be a help.

“Homegrown players continue to be important and we continue to give the youngsters opportunities.”

Alves cannot play for Barca until January due to La Liga’s squad registration rules, and he joins on a free having cancelled his Sao Paolo contract in September.

He will add vital experience for Xavi Hernandez in what is a young dressing room, despite the presence of some other senior figures.

Alves can still play, too, playing a big part in Brazil’s Olympics gold only this summer.