Gerard Pique joins the campaign asking where missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has joined the social media campaign asking where missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is. The Catalan posted a photo of Peng on Twitter on Thursday evening accompanied by the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Peng is one of the biggest sports stars in China and hasn’t been seen in two weeks according to The Journal, not since she made allegations that former-vice premier of the Chinese Communist Party Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex during a long-time on-and-off relationship. Tennis stars like Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out in disbelief that she’s still missing.

Pique, now 34 and beginning to wind down a glittering football career that’s seen him win literally everything there is to win in the game with both Barcelona and La Roja, has proven himself attentive to matters outside his sport. He’s the founder and president of Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment group, and was quick to back Australian footballer Josh Cavallo’s decision to come out publicly as gay last month.