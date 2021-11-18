Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive insight into Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has bags of talent. We all know that. The problem the Frenchman has experienced so far in his Barcelona career has been showing that talent. He joined the Catalan club for big money in the summer of 2017, but has so far failed to replicate the form that earned him the move in the first place.

Dembele – a fleet-footed, lightning-quick wide player – made 29 appearances for Stade Rennais and contributed 12 goals and five assists. He made 50 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and contributed ten goals and 22 assists. Since joining Barcelona, he’s made 119 appearances and contributed 30 goals and 21 assists. That means he contributed more assists for Dortmund than Barcelona despite playing less than half as many games.

Ousmane Dembele has got bags of talent, but has been unable to display it in all its glory so far in his Barcelona career. With his contract expiring soon, will he stay at Camp Nou or seek a change of scenery? Our man @azulfeehely put the question to @FabrizioRomano. pic.twitter.com/4dJd95tmaR — Football España (@footballespana_) November 18, 2021

This season, he’s only made one 25-minute appearance during a victory in the Champions League over Dynamo Kyiv. Despite that, however, new coach Xavi has spoken at length about how pivotal the Frenchman is to his conception of what Barcelona could be. Given his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, that would mean Barcelona need to get moving on sealing the deal on an extension. But will he sign? Football Espana spoke to Fabrizio Romano in an exclusive interview to find out more.