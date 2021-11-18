Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive insight into Chelsea target Jules Kounde’s future

Jules Kounde has become one of the most sought-after centre-backs in the European game in recent times. The Frenchman joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has established himself as one of the best defenders in La Liga, forming an ironclad partnership with Diego Carlos.

Clean and competent at the back but cool-headed and creative going forward, the 23-year-old is everything you could want in a ball-playing centre-back. Kounde has made 102 appearances for Sevilla and earned seven caps with the French national team, forming part of the squad that recently won the Nations League. With Sevilla, he won the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

Jules Kounde came very close to leaving Sevilla for Chelsea last summer. Could he be on the move this coming January, or is a summer move more likely? Our man @azulfeehely put the question to @FabrizioRomano during their exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/zksYUScpTf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 18, 2021

If his potential is assured, however, his future most certainly isn’t. Manchester City pushed hard for him in the summer of 2020 before being priced out and going for Ruben Dias instead. Chelsea went for him last summer but proved unable to agree terms with Sevilla, even though the player himself made it clear he was ready for a move. In an exclusive interview, Football Espana asked Fabrizio Romano for his thoughts on Kounde’s future.