Former Atletico Madrid hero Diego Godin will be available to sign from this January.

Godin spent as many as nine years with Atletico from 2010 until 2019, racking up more than 250 La Liga appearances.

Since then, he has gone on to play for Inter Milan and then Cagliari, where he is today.

But after 36 appearances, the 35-year-old looks set to move on.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Godin will leave Cagliari in January agreeing to end his contract early.

The report claims the centre-back would like to return to Atletico Madrid and he will sign on the cheap if needs be.

It’s claimed money is not a concern of Godin’s as he looks to complete a dream return to Atleti.

The veteran would not be first choice for Los Rojiblancos given the presence of the likes of Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso and Felipe.

But he could provide cover and additional leadership as Atleti look to defend their La Liga crown.