Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez and returning defender Dani Alves are in agreement over Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé has had bad fortune with injuries since his more than €100million move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The winger is still only 24 years of age, but he is yet to live up to his price tag given his lack of form and injury troubles.

Despite that, he is set to get a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

And new Barca boss Xavi sees Dembélé as an important part of his project.

The new head coach said during his official presentation: “Dembele in his position can be the best player in the world. He has to be a world class player.

“It’s important to have a winning mentality and consistency. We have to help him.”

Interestingly, returning defender Alves has also spoken about Dembélé after he was asked about the winger during his own presentation on Wednesday.

Alves said: “Dembélé is an exceptional player who needs to understand that he is Barça and to believe that he is a great player, he can do many great things here.”

Clearly, those at Barcelona value Dembélé despite his struggles so far, and should he sign a new contract, it seems he will get every opportunity to finally prove his worth.