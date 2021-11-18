Barcelona still have plenty of work to do before they can sign players during the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana were able to do very little during the summer window due to exceeding their La Liga salary cap.

The issue came amid a financial crisis at Camp Nou, and the situation has improved since, although not to a sufficient level to allow big spending this winter.

The departure of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi have freed up cash, though Barca did have to pay €5million to hire Xavi Hernandez as head coach.

That, combined with the preceding issues, have left Barcelona in a position where, as things stand, they cannot make any signings, according to sporting chief Mateu Alemany.

He said, as cited by Marca: “For January, we will see. It’s a month and a half and we work in different situations.

“Today, the possibility of signing (players) in January doesn’t exist. On the 1st (of January) we will see.”

That could mean Xavi has to work with what he has got, although a number of injured players will also return over the coming weeks.

Barca could also opt to agree some pre-contract deals ahead of next summer with the likes of Raheem Sterling, who are out of contract ahead of next season.