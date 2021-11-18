Atletico Madrid have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of their La Liga clash with Osasuna and Champions League outing against AC Milan.

Los Rojiblancos return from the international break desperate to put a bumpy spell of form behind them having gone two games without a win.

Diego Simeone‘s men lost in the Champions League to Liverpool before blowing a two-goal lead in stoppage time to draw 3-3 with Valencia.

This weekend, they take on Osasuna as they look to return to winning ways, and next week, they take on AC Milan in a crucial Champions League fixture.

Simeone’s men are currently one point behind Porto in second place and two wins from their last two games is likely to be necessary to progress.

And so it is particularly concerning for them to learn that star midfielder Joao Felix is a doubt for the game.

Felix has picked up a calf injury that will rule him out for the Osasuna game and leave him a serious doubt for the Milan clash.

Simeone must now find a solution to the issue, which could well be Ángel Correa, who impressed earlier in the season.