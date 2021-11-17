Real Madrid may be about to give away some of their profits for the new Santiago Bernabeu before it is finished.

Works continue at the Bernabeu with the famous arena undergoing a major facelift inside and out.

The cost of the project will cost Real Madrid as much as €796.5million over 30 years, including interest rates.

Meanwhile, the club must continue to operate at a profit while spending money on new players and the likes.

And in a bid to ensure that is possible, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is working away to strike commercial deals.

According to El Confidencial, Perez has agreed a deal with US group Key Capital to sell non-sporting events at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, Real Madrid will hand over all non-sporting events, such as concerts, trade shows and the likes, for an upfront fee of €400million.

That will bring in immediate cash for Real Madrid, but it will see the club sell away future profits as part of the equation, something Perez has been reluctant to do in the past.