Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken another swipe at Paris Saint-Germain and the so-called ‘state clubs’.

Perez is not a fan of clubs backed by state officials, and much of his frustration has come from his inability to lure from Kylian Mbappe from PSG until now.

Real Madrid offered a huge sum of money to try to get Mbappe last summer, and given the Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and not willing to sign a new one, common sense would have told PSG to sell.

But with money not an object to the Qatar-backed French giants, they decided to risk losing Mbappe for nothing next year and keep him.

That change in perspective when it comes to transfers due to state ownership has often infuriated Perez, and in his latest interview, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, he has vowed to fight the issue.

“We try to bring in good players and the best. But you have to have the possibility of playing,” said the Los Blancos president, skirting around the Mbappe situation.

“Now (if) we give €200 million they wouldn’t sell.

“When the contract finishes is better, but right now there are crazy state clubs and they won’t sell you the players.

“I fight because management is what prevails, it’s not money that they give you from the outside.

“The moment will arrive in which the 30 top clubs in Europe are owned by countries.

“That is not the start of the European community. I have come here to fight and to fight from the start.”