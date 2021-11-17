Luis Suarez and his Uruguay teammates were rocked on Tuesday night.

Uruguay went up against Bolivia last night looking to remain in the thick of the qualification places.

In the CONMEBOL qualification process, the top four from a 10-team league automatically qualifies for the World Cup, while the team that finishes in fifth heads into the inter-confederation play-offs.

Uruguay could have ended this international period inside the top four, but they have been left on the periphery following a shock defeat.

La Celeste lost 3-0 away to Bolivia with Jose Maria Gimenez playing a full 90 minutes and his Atletico Madrid teammate Luis Suarez coming off the bench.

The defeat leaves Uruguay in seventh place, one point behind fourth and fifth with just four games to play.

Suarez and his teammates still have to play Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru and Chile with a World Cup spot on the line.

The CONMEBOL sides will play again in late January before wrapping up the qualification campaign in March.