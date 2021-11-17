Iago Aspas is waiting for a new contract offer from Celta Vigo.

The veteran frontman is currently tied down to a deal at Balaidos until 2023, but he wants to extend his stay.

Aspas has been with Celta for six years, following on from a long spell during his first stint at the club having come through the academy before leaving for two years at Liverpool.

The experienced frontman was one of the highest-scoring Spaniards in La Liga last term with 14 goals.

He is hoping that’s enough to win him an extended deal with Celta, but he has not received any offer yet, according to Marca.

There is no real rush given Aspas is tied down, but the striker should probably be rewarded given his form and his importance to Celta across recent years.

At this point in his career, aged 34, Aspas is not likely to get a huge wage bump, but he does want long-term security, and a contract extension would offer just that.