Griezmann to miss Champions League date with Milan as Mendy hits out at media

UEFA extend Antoine Griezmann’s suspension to ensure he misses Milan clash

Antoine Griezmann will miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League match with Milan next Wednesday evening according to a report in Marca. The Frenchman was sent off during Atletico’s clash with Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano and missed the return leg at Anfield. Bizarrely, UEFA have only informed Atletico that they wouldn’t be able to call upon him for the game today.

Ferland and Edouard Mendy hit out at the media for confusing them with Benjamin Mendy

Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy has joined Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy in hitting out against the French and British press using their images in stories about Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy.

The consummate collective, Real Sociedad lead the most competitive league in Europe

Real Sociedad end the final international break of the year top of La Liga and will fancy their chances of staying there. The Basque side have been sensational so far in 2021/22, note Marca, suffering just one defeat in 13 games and claiming 28 points from a possible 36. They’ve scored 19 goals and conceded just ten.

