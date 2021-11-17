Atletico Madrid La Liga

Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive insight into Saul Niguez’s future

Saul Niguez has struggled to make much of an impact at Chelsea so far this season. The Spaniard is on loan at Stamford Bridge for the campaign having fallen down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid, but has so far only managed to accumulate three appearances in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano, in an exclusive interview with Football Espana, made clear that Saul is determined to succeed in London and isn’t contemplating cutting his loan short. He’s learning English and is committed to making his time in the Premier League a success.

26 years of age, Saul is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt and has earned 19 caps for La Roja, scoring three goals. But his career has stagnated recently. He played more than a thousand fewer minutes in La Liga last season than the season before, becoming a bit-part player under Diego Simeone. Given he should be about to enter his prime, he’ll be hoping his time in England will get his career back on track and moving in the right direction.

Atletico Madrid Saul Niguez

