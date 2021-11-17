Fabrizio Romano offers exclusive insight into Eden Hazard’s future at Real Madrid

It’s safe to say that Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid career hasn’t exactly worked out so far. The Belgian traded Chelsea and Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019, but has failed to replicate the numbers that earned him the big-money move in the first place.

Hazard provided 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for Chelsea, and 50 goals and 53 assists in 194 appearances for Lille. But with Madrid, he’s only contributed five goals and nine assists in 54 appearances. The emergence of Vinicius as a potentially genuine world-class talent has pushed him further down the pecking order on that left-side of Madrid’s attack.

Eden Hazard has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Is there any truth in the rumours linking him with a move to Newcastle United? Or will he stay and fight for his Real Madrid career? @FabrizioRomano filled @azulfeehely in during their exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/uhbEYGrECo — Football España (@footballespana_) November 17, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti has been on the record as saying that he prefers other players to the Belgian right now, and many have wondered whether the time has come for Madrid to cut their losses and move him on. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for him, but Fabrizio Romano told Football Espana in an exclusive interview that a move is unlikely until the summer.