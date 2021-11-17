Dani Alves has given his thoughts after officially signing his Barcelona contract.

The veteran and his electric personality are back at Camp Nou after five years away across spells with Juventus, PSG and Sao Paolo.

He left the latter in September by mutual consent, and since then, he has been searching for the perfect club to end his career with.

Barcelona, where he won all there is to win in his first eight years with the club, very much fit into that category.

And what’s more, he gets to work under a former teammate Xavi Hernandez, who recently returned to the club as head coach.

It’s not all sunshines and rainbows, though. Barcelona are currently ninth in the La Liga table and not quite over the line in the Champions League.

Though, Alves feels the combination of exciting youth talent and experience could be enough to turn things around.

“The locker room right now is a lot better now that I’m here,” he said during his official presentation. “Like I said before, there are very young players with a lot of ambition.

“Some of us have already run a few more miles than them. We need to put our strengths together to help Barca.

“We must do this together. Alone, we can’t do anything. I’m sure that if we unite our focuses and we are positive, and if we truly believe, great things can only be achieved with hard work.

“It’s like the slogan of the club, because we are all Barca and Barca is all of us.”