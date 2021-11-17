Dani Alves has officially signed his Barcelona contract following his return to the club.

The Brazilian is back after five years, signing a deal until the end of the season having left Sao Paolo in September by mutual consent.

Alves won all there was to win during his first spell at the club, becoming an icon alongside the man who will now be his head coach in Xavi Hernandez.

Alves cannot actually play for Barcelona before January due to registration rules, but he was still presented to supporters today.

The veteran is very popular with fans, as much for his quality as a player in years gone by as his witty personality.

And many delighted supporters watched on at Camp Nou this afternoon as Alves officially put pen-to-paper on his short-term deal at Barca, which will run until the summer.

You can see the video of the moment on the tweet below.