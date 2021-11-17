Real Madrid have welcomed a number of key players back to training ahead of their clash with Granada this weekend.

Los Blancos are on course to take top spot in the coming weeks following their hard-earned wins over Rayo Vallecano and Elche before the break, currently sitting one point behind Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

This weekend, they take on a Granada side whose form has improved significantly recently, and ahead of that one, Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed a number of key players back to training.

Eden Hazard returned early after playing 60 minutes for Belgium and began training as soon as Tuesday, while winger Rodrygo, who has been injured of late, is back on the grass and working with the ball.

Fede Valverde and Mariano Diaz, who have also had recent injuries, are also back working with the ball ahead of the return to club action this weekend.