Barcelona Femeni beat Hoffenheim 5-0 to maintain perfect start to Champions League defence

Barcelona Femeni are unstoppable right now. They beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Women 5-0 in the Women’s Champions League at the Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion on Wednesday evening to continue their perfect start to their defence of their European crown.

Alexia Putellas fired Barcelona into the lead with a penalty five minutes shy of half-time. Irene Paredes doubled their advantage eight minutes into the second half before Aitana Bonmati made it 3-0 four minutes later. Mariona Caldentey made it 4-0 a minute before the end of regular time, with Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic putting the final nail in the coffin and making it 5-0 in injury time.

The result means that Barcelona have taken 12 points from a possible 12 so far in Group C, winning all four games they’ve contested and scoring 15 goals in the process. They’ve conceded just once, and are three points clear of Arsenal Women in second.

They’re hitting similar heights back home in Spain. Barcelona are top of the Primera Division with 30 points from a possible 30, ten wins out of ten. They’ve scored 58 goals and conceded just two, and are nine points clear of second-placed Sociedad.