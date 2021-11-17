Barcelona contemplate move for Chelsea misfit Hakim Ziyech on loan

Barcelona are looking to strengthen in the winter transfer market but they don’t have the requisite funds to make a serious investment. Due to this, a loan would be preferable, and one player of interest to them who could be available for such a move is Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona have followed him since 2019, when they made an enquiry about him following his emergence in that fine Ajax team. They eventually pulled out of the bidding war that ensued, however, and Chelsea signed him for close to €40m.

The Moroccan has failed to settle in London, however, and hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked this season. He’s figured for just 182 minutes in the Premier League so far this term. Chelsea are thought to be open to sanctioning a loan with a non-compulsory option to buy, something Barcelona like the idea of.

Ziyech played on the right wing for Ajax, and was fond of cutting inside on his left foot and going for goal. The sticking point in the deal could be his high salary; he earns in the region of €7m per season at Stamford Bridge. How much joy Barcelona will find this January depends on how successful they are in freeing up the financial space, as well as what exactly it is Xavi wants.