Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was the victim of a ruthless nutmeg on Tuesday night.

Vinicius was given a start for Brazil as they took on Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil are already qualified for the 2022 World Cup, but they still have four games remaining after last night’s 0-0 draw with Argentina.

During the draw, Vinicius was caught out by former Real Madrid and current PSG star Angel Di Maria.

Di Maria took a touch with his right foot and then used his left to drag the ball back through the legs of the onrushing Vinicius.

It was a ruthless nutmeg and one you can’t help watching over and over again.

Vinicius has been in excellent form for Real Madrid this season, though defending is not exactly his strong point.

Still, from now, he might want to keep those legs closed when attempting to close down an opposition player.

You can see the clip of the nutmeg below.