La Rojita lose 1-0 to Russia in U21 European Championship Qualifier

La Rojita lost 1-0 to Russia in a U21 European Championship Qualifier on Tuesday evening. Konstantin Tyukavin scored the decisive goal on the hour mark as Luis de la Fuente’s men were powerless to overcome their hosts.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡Tenemos el último 1️⃣1️⃣ del año de Luis de la Fuente! 👥 Estos son los jugadores de la @sefutbol sub-21 que jugarán de inicio en el duelo ante Rusia. 💪🏼 ¡¡VAMOS ESPAÑA!! 🇪🇸#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/FfXkMwdqsT — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 16, 2021

The result means that Russia have gained ground on Spain in Group G. They’re now level on 15 points each, although Spain are still top of the table thanks to a superior goal difference. Slovakia, Malta, Northern Ireland and Lithuania are some way behind, although there’s still four games yet to be played.

🏁 ¡¡FINAAAL DEL PARTIDO!! 🔴 La @sefutbol conserva el liderato del Grupo C a pesar de caer por la mínima en Moscú y sumar su primera derrota en la fase de clasificación. 🇷🇺 🆚 🇪🇸 | 1-0| 90'#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/Pd6JXZAWU9 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 16, 2021

Spain have won the U21 European Championship five times in the past; in 1986, 1998, 2011, 2013 and 2019. They made the semi-final last time out, in 2021. As well as team victories, Spanish players have also shone in each tournament; in the last decade, Juan Mata, Adrian, Thiago Alcantara, Alvaro Morata, Dani Ceballos, Saul and Fabian Ruiz have all won individual awards. Of those, just Morata made the last Spanish senior squad.