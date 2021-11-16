Is Dani Olmo the right fit for Barcelona?

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Leipzig and La Roja wide-forward Dani Olmo. The Catalan press first raised the possibility of Barcelona making a renewed attempt for him last week, and Fabrizio Romano then confirmed in an exclusive interview with Football Espana that he was their top target.

Barcelona tried for him late in the last summer transfer window only to come up short. It’s a new day at Camp Nou now that Xavi has come in and taken over from Ronald Koeman, however, and Olmo has been identified as someone who could contribute.

Now 23 years of age, Catalan-born Olmo came through the youth system at Espanyol and Barcelona before choosing to move to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014. He broke into the Croatian side’s first team a year later, going on to spend five years there before securing a move to the Bundesliga with Leipzig.

Olmo has earned 18 caps for the Spanish national team – contributing three goals – and has become an important part of Luis Enrique’s side. He’s provided 14 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances for Leipzig, and is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

He undoubtedly has talent, but is he right for Barcelona? Football Espana spoke with German football expert Jasmine Baba to find out. “He wouldn’t suit Barcelona in my opinion,” she said.

“He’s definitely a skilled player; great pace, versatile, can play in any position or space on the pitch. He’s very intense off the ball – both in possession and out of it – and brings a lot of energy. But I think he’s way too out of rhythm to play in a classic positional play setup and he lacks the patience to fit that philosophy as well. I think he could struggle.”