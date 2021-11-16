Eric Abidal’s name brought into the investigation of Kheira Hamraoui’s assault

The drama at Paris Saint-Germain concerning former Barcelona Femeni player Kheira Hamraoui has drawn Eric Abidal into its web. According to L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS, Hamraoui called Abidal the night she was mysteriously assaulted to ask the former Barcelona player and sporting director whether his wife had something to do with the attack.

She had been pulled from a car and beaten by two masked assailants with iron bars. Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s teammate, had been detained for 36 hours following the incident having been the main suspect of having organised the assault.

Sakina Karchaoui, PSG’s left back, is said to have witnessed Hamraoui’s call to Abidal in the early hours of the morning following the attack. Abidal was sporting director of Barcelona while Hamraoui was there between 2018 and 2020. Abidal was said to have been amazed by the call, and assured her he had nothing to do with the assault.

There’s also a third name supposedly related to the attack, an individual in the Lyon-Corbas prison nicknamed “Haha”. She’s detained because she’s linked to Abidal’s wife, who allegedly threatened Hamraoui years ago. Abidal’s lawyers, however, have flatly denied their client is in any way involved. They also denied Hamraoui and Abidal had been romantically involved.