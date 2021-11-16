Barcelona announce that technical secretary Ramon Planes has left the club

Barcelona have announced in a club statement that they’ve terminated the contract of technical secretary Ramon Planes at his own request. His deal had been set to run until the summer of 2022, but it’s understood he wanted a new challenge.

Planes played an important role in Barcelona’s transfer strategy during his time at Camp Nou, and was key in the signings of Pedri and Ronald Araujo. He was also important in the development of teenagers Gavi and Ilaix Moriba.

Planes had been appointed by Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona’s previous president. Initially working beside Eric Abidal, he continued in his role when Abidal left and was pivotal to the appointment of Ronald Koeman as coach.

Now that Xavi has come in as coach, however, he’s said to believe that his cycle at the club has come to an end and it’s time for someone else to take over the role. As well as Barcelona, Planes has extensive experience at clubs throughout La Liga including Alaves, Espanyol, Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe.

Barcelona have been linked with several players ahead of the forthcoming January transfer window, and they certainly need to strengthen. The Catalan club sit ninth in La Liga as things stand, eleven points from the top of the table and just six from the relegation zone.