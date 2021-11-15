Jordi Alba hails Luis Enrique as Spain secure World Cup spot

Spain star Jordi Alba was full of praise for boss Luis Enrique as La Roja sealed their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Enrique’s hosts clinched top spot in Group B on a key night at the Estadio de La Cartuja with Alvaro Morata’s late winning goal against Sweden sealed their passage.

Spain laboured for large periods on the night as Sweden looked to overhaul their position as group leaders in Andalucia.

But despite not showing their best side on the night, or at points during the qualification campaign, Alba’s believes the impact of Enrique has been vital in their progression in the last 12 months.

“It is how it is with the players that is so important and how he transmits his message”, as per reports from Marca.

“He knows a lot and makes you be alert every minute you are with him.

“He is a fair coach with everyone and he gives opportunities.

“Tonight was a unique moment, and we have suffered at times, but we are happy.”

Spain will learn their group stage opponents for the competition in April as Janne Andersson’s Sweden now head into the play offs.

Enrique’s and his players will now take a break from international games moving into the New Year with no matches scheduled until the friendly game window in March 2022.

Images via Getty Images