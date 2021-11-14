Spain rotate for Sweden clash as Real Madrid challenged for Serie A star

Much changed Spain face crunch Sweden clash

Spain boss Luis Enrique has opted to make six changes to his starting line up for their crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

Enrique has shuffled his pack with wholesale changes as they aim to hold off Janne Andersson’s side in the race for qualification.

Read more here.

PSG to rival Real Madrid for Kessie

Real Madrid’s pursuit of AC Milan star Franck Kessie is set to be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid are monitoring his contract renewal situation, and will move for the 24-year-old if no progress is made on an extension.

Read more here.

Barcelona train at Camp Nou ahead of Espanyol derby

Barcelona will train at the Camp Nou ahead of next weekend’s derby clash with neighbours Espanyol.

The squad will hold an activation session at the Camp Nou on Saturday morning, before facing Espanyol that night, in Xavi’s first game in charge back in Catalonia.

Read more here.