Sergio Busquets hails Spain’s patience as World Cup spot is clinched

Spain captain Sergio Busquets praised their gritty resilience after clinching a place at the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja clinched top spot in Group B on a key night at the Estadio de La Cartuja as Alvaro Morata’s late winner against Sweden proved decisive.

Morata struck in the final moments to end Sweden’s chances of overhauling La Roja in the race to top Group B on the night.

However, with Spain not hitting their best form in Sevilla, Busquets knew the hosts needed to dig in to secure a vital result against Janne Andersson’s side.

“Everything went great, but nobody said it would be easy against an opponent who closes very well on the inside and seeks transitions with fast attackers”, as per reports from Marca.

“We played the game with dominance, and in the end it went well.

“I am very happy for the people who have taken us here and I am very happy to be at the World Cup.

“We work hard as a group, and we do it very well, but sometimes have not reached results we deserved.

“Those who have believed in us were important and gradually we have won people over.”

Spain will learn their group stage opponents for the competition in April as Janne Andersson’s Sweden now head into the play offs.

Luis Enrique’s side will now take an extended break from international action in the coming weeks with no games scheduled until the friendly game window in March 2022.

